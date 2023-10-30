**Related Video Above: Clevelanders got into the Christmas spirit earlier this month at the Great Lakes Christmas Ale First Pour celebration.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — If all you want for Christmas is for Mariah Carey to come to Cleveland, then your dreams are coming true.
The diva is coming in the flesh to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday, Dec. 7, spreading joy for all to hear with her Merry Christmas One and All Tour.
Carey is of course famous for her 1994 smash “All I Want For Christmas is You,” and she’ll be belting out that tune along with a host of other holiday favorites and choice picks from her No. 1 hit collection at the concert.
If reading this article is making you think about listening to Christmas music already, just know that last year self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” told fans that the day after Halloween was the proper time to start spinning her holiday tunes.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 9 a.m. Find out more right here.