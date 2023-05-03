**Related Video Above: Maria Menounos expecting first baby after decade-long journey.**

(WJW) — Maria Menounos has had a year.

The 44-year-old TV host recently shared she and her husband Keven Undergaro are expecting a baby via surrogate, but Wednesday, Menounos also opened up to People magazine about her Stage 2 pancreatic cancer diagnosis that came in January.

“I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early,” Menounos told People. “You can’t let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner — but I’m OK because I caught this early enough.”

Maria Menounos attends Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Menounos, who previously had a benign brain tumor, reportedly had surgery on the tumor (which came in at 3.9 cm) and now just wants others to know they can speak up about their health and look for help.

She explained she’d had other health issues in 2022, finding out she had Type 1 Diabetes, which runs in her family. Then more pain came, and that’s when her doctors found the cancer.

Now, her and her husband are awaiting their new baby.

“God granted me a miracle. I’m going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey,” Menounos said.