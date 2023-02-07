(WJW) – TV Host Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby after a decade-long journey, a representative for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby,” the mom-to-be told PEOPLE. “Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing.”

Menounos, 44, and Undergaro, 55, first began considering surrogacy back in 2018 and sought advice from pal Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her daughter Chicago in January 2018 and son Psalm in May 2019 with the help of surrogates, according to PEOPLE.

“I definitely didn’t think it was going to take this long. It’s been years. We’ve used different services, different people,” Menounos said to People, who first began IVF treatments in 2012. “It’s just been a very frustrating process.”