(WJW) — Looking to get away? Those among us who are first responders, members of the military and/or teachers are now eligible to cruise to the Bahamas for free. They just may want to be fans of a certain musician first.
Jimmy Buffett‘s Margaritaville at Sea is thanking that select group with a 3-day cruise “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad,” the company said in a statement.
In order to qualify for the Heroes Sail Free promotion, people must be verified on the GovX ID platform. Also, pesky thinks like port fees and taxes are not a part of the free offer.
Those interested in setting sail can find out more right here.
For those of us who don’t meet qualifications, there is a Margaritaville restaurant in the Cleveland Flats. Because hey, it is 5 o’clock somewhere.