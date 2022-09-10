(WJW) — Looking to get away? Those among us who are first responders, members of the military and/or teachers are now eligible to cruise to the Bahamas for free. They just may want to be fans of a certain musician first.

Jimmy Buffett‘s Margaritaville at Sea is thanking that select group with a 3-day cruise “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad,” the company said in a statement.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 09: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World” at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In order to qualify for the Heroes Sail Free promotion, people must be verified on the GovX ID platform. Also, pesky thinks like port fees and taxes are not a part of the free offer.

Those interested in setting sail can find out more right here.

For those of us who don’t meet qualifications, there is a Margaritaville restaurant in the Cleveland Flats. Because hey, it is 5 o’clock somewhere.