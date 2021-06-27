Marcia Fudge promotes COVID vaccines in Highland Hills

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge joined U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown today to discuss the impact that vaccines have had on Ohioans.

Today around 1 p.m. Fudge and Brown met with officials at Mt. Zion Fellowship Hall in Highland Hills to tour the vaccination site there. Fudge spoke to the public about her thoughts on the importance of getting vaccinated.

Brown helped write and pass the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that included $20 billion for a national, coordinated vaccination program at the state and local level. This gave states an opportunity to set up community vaccination centers and send out mobile vaccination units to hard-to-reach areas, according to a press release.

Also there today was State Representative Terrence Upchurch, Highland Hills Mayor Michael L. Booker, and Dr. C. Ronald S. Williams II Pastor of Mt. Zion Fellowship.

Mt. Zion Fellowship Hall is located at 4265 Northfield Road.



