So many bugs! Police department in Ohio shares cringeworthy photos of mayflies

** Previously aired video: Ohio Edison calls for streetlights turned off during mayfly mating season **

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WJW) — Mayflies are in full force along Lake Erie shores and Marblehead police caught a couple of snapshots of the countless bugs.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, police say, “Lottsa bugs (Mayflies) decided to join us this brisk morning!”

Ohio Edison has called for lights out along Lake Erie to deter the mayflies until the end of their mating season, in September, because they’re attracted to streetlights.

Mayflies live between 24 and 72 hours.