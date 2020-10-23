Maps show how quickly coronavirus cases spread over one week in Ohio

OHIO (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday shared a comparison of the state’s color-coded map showing coronavirus risk to demonstrate how quickly infections have spread in Ohio.

The comparison was made after it was announced that Ohio broke a new record when it comes to new cases reported in 24 hours at 2,425 additional cases.

“Sadly our situation in Ohio continues to worsen,” he said. “This is the highest number we’ve ever reported on a single day since this started in Ohio seven and a half months ago. The highest before that was yesterday. “

As of last week, 29 counties were in the red level.

This week, that number grew to 38 counties. Five of the red counties were red for the first time. Three counties were also placed on the watch list, meaning they’re close to moving to the purple level: Clark, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties.

Last week vs. this week. pic.twitter.com/YkpGNleC6i — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 22, 2020

“This means the virus is spreading throughout all regions of the state,” DeWine said. “It’s penetrating everywhere.”

There are now only four counties in the yellow level.

“This is the highest number of red counties and the lowest number of yellow counties to date. That means that 74 percent of Ohioans are living in a red county. Only 1 percent are living in a yellow county,” DeWine said.

Additionally, 92.8 percent of Ohioans are living in a county that is red or a high instance county.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System is a color-coded system that assesses the spread of the virus in each of the state’s 88 counties. It examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services.

