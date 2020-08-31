Mapleside Farms’ fall season includes new Halloween experience

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a favorite part of the fall season for a lot of people: getting outdoors and enjoying pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and more!

On Monday, Mapleside Farms gave more details on its fall season including a new attraction.

Mapleside, located at 294 Pearl Road in Brunswick, said it has taken many precautions including an 11-point COVID-19 safety plan.

Pumpkin Village — when Mapleside turns into a fun family experience with over 20 special attractions– will be open for every themed weekend (more details on that, below). Mapleside Farms said “the crown jewel” of Pumpkin Village is its corn maze; this year’s message is peace, hope, unity and love.

Courtesy: Mapleside Farms

New this year: the Magic of Halloween. Mapleside said it’s a drive-up, multi-sensory experience that features LIVE and digital characters interacting with you. The 20-minute experience can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car.

The Magic of Halloween begins September 24.

Pumpkin Village hours are Friday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and, Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mapleside said themed weekends will be on Saturdays and Sundays only.

Here is the schedule:

September 19th & 20th Princess/Pirates Weekend

September 26th & 27th Johnny Appleseed Weekend

October 3rd & 4th Hometown Heroes Weekend

October 10th & 11th The Great Pumpkin Weekend

October 16th, 17th & 18th Superhero Weekend

October 24th & 25th Wild West Weekend

October 31st & November 1st Spooky Days Weekend

