Maple Heights police: Two men shot and killed each other

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Two men shot and killed each other in Maple Heights Wednesday morning.

Maple Heights police said officers were called to Elmwood Avenue near Waterbury Avenue, where they found two men with single gunshot wounds. Both men, ages 20 and 23, were taken to a hospital and died from their injuries.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said the men exchanged gunfire, each striking the other one time in the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights detective bureau at 216-587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com