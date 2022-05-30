CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned from multiple sources that officers with the Maple Heights Police Department shot and wounded a man overnight in Cleveland.

It happened at Buckeye Rd. and McCurdy Ave. The circumstances are unclear. The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers shot him in the left flank, a part of the body between the ribs and hips. The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the officer involved is okay.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates as the story develops.