MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Maple Heights Police Department is working to reunite a 17-year-old boy with his family.

Alante Ja’Miel Lemon was last seen on Sunday. Police said he may be trying to go to Kentucky on a charter bus.

Alante is 5 foot 8 and 156 pounds. He was wearing a peach colored shirt, ripped blue jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com