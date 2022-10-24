MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — At least three people were injured in a shooting that took place Monday afternoon, Maple Heights police said.

The department was called to Garfield Avenue around 12:15 p.m. for reports someone had been shot in the head. Upon arrival, two people were found injured. The pair were taken to the hospital where they are still being treated.

At the scene, police learned others may had left the scene, and another victim arrived at a hospital later. Police believe there could be other victims who may have been injured in the incident.

Police are looking for the following vehicle of interest: a silver GMC Yukon with tinted windows, as seen below:

Photo courtesy Maple Heights police

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has also been called in to help.

Those who may know anything about the incident are asked to reach out to Maple Heights detectives at 216-587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com. Or make an anonymous call to CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.