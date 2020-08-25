Maple Heights police looking for suspect who carjacked 73-year-old man

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Maple Heights police are investigating a carjacking that led to a pursuit.

According to a release, at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store on Libby Rd. for a report of an armed robbery of a customer.

Police said when they arrived at the store, they talked to the 73-year-old victim, who said a male approached him at gunpoint, pulled him out of his vehicle, grabbed his key fob and took his vehicle– a 2011 silver Buick Lacrosse.

Maple Heights police said officers located the vehicle and a pursuit began. It ended when the suspects crashed the vehicle into a cement median and then ran off.

One of the suspects — a 16-year-old boy — was taken into custody, and a gun was found, police said. The second suspect — a male in his late teens to early 20s — got away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers.

