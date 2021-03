MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Maple Heights police are investigating a shooting that happened at a local tavern early Wednesday.

It happened at Danny’s Tavern in the 15300 block of Broadway Ave. right around midnight.

EMS transported a shooting victim to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody.

Maple Heights police taped off an area around the bar with crime tape as they looked for evidence.

The area was closed for several hours.