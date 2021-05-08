Maple Heights police asking for help in double homicide investigation

Maple Heights police are asking for help to identify individuals who they say may have witnessed a shooting that happened today around 1 p.m.

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Maple Heights police are asking for help to identify individuals who they say may have witnessed a shooting that happened today around 1 p.m.

Police say they responded to a call about two men shot in the Gardenview Drive and Mayville Avenue area.

When officers arrived they say they found both males with multiple gunshot wounds, one of the them dead at the scene and the second male was transported to the Marymount Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The B. C. I. responded to help process the scene and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office transported the males to the coroner’s office.

Police say the medical examiners office also took possession of the vehicle that the males were found in.

Please contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com with any information on the people in the photo.

Maple Heights police are asking for help to identify individuals who they say may have witnessed a shooting that happened today around 1 p.m.