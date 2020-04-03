Maple Heights police: 10-year-old boy shot in stomach while playing outside

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Maple Heights Police Department on Thursday said a 10-year-old boy was shot in the stomach while playing outside.

At 5:22 p.m., police said they received a call from a South Pointe Hospital employee. The person said a woman was in the ER with her son. The 10-year-old had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The mother told them she was outside of her Libby Road home, playing with her son when she heard “three loud pops,” and then saw her son bleeding.

Police said she discovered her son had a gunshot wound.

The mom drove her son to the hospital; the boy was then taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Police said the boy is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers went to the location of the reported incident to look for witnesses and any evidence; an investigation continues, and no arrests have been made.

There is no suspect description available, police said.

Anyone who may have information on what happened is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.