(WJW) – A Maple Heights police officer was injured in an overnight crash in Cleveland.

The crash happened at Harvard Avenue and Judson Drive around 2 o’clock Thursday morning.

FOX 8 has been told the police officer and two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Video from the scene shows a police cruiser on its side.

Details have not yet been released about what led up to the crash.

Harvard Avenue was closed for a short time but has since reopened.