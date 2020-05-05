Maple Heights High School secretary accused of stealing $40K in school funds

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A secretary at Maple Heights High School is accused of a stealing more than $40,000 in school funds.

Karla Hopkins, 49, was indicted on one count of theft in office. She will be arraigned on a later date.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said she embezzled money from school programs, including yearbook, auto tech, student council and flag drill team, between July 2017 and June 2018. Hopkins was responsible for collecting dues and fees, recording a log of the transactions and transporting money to the district’s main office.

“This individual stole from the students she was employed to assist,” said prosecutor Michael O’Malley, in a news release on Tuesday. “These disgraceful actions require that she be schooled in the criminal justice system.”

The Maple Heights Board of Education contacted police in May 2018 after the district’s treasurer noticed a large amount of money missing from the senior class fund, prosecutors said.