MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Light bulbs were handed out by Maple Heights students to community members Saturday as part of the Light the Way Campaign.

Concerns over student safety sparked the new initiative. The idea is to brighten up streets so that students feel more comfortable walking to and from school during these cold, dark winter months.

The city and school district collaborated with Home Depot and True Value for the initiative. The stores donated more than 300 light bulbs to residents for their porches and outdoor lamp posts.

The light bulbs were handed out by students at the board of education at 5740 Lawn Ave. Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Residents are asked to turn on their outdoor lights at 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. when students are heading to and from school.

The campaign is one of several tied to a national kindness initiative and Kindness Month in Maple Heights, according to High School Principal Dr. Shay Price.