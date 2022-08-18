(WJW) – Some Northeast Ohio counties continue to have a high spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.

Community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The red counties include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Sandusky, Trumbull and Mahoning.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, there are 1204 people who are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals. That’s down from 1,313 people this time last week.