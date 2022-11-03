(WJW) – Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.

Community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The red counties include Huron, Lorain, Erie, Sandusky, Trumbull and Mahoning.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. Read more here.