Many without power following Sunday’s high winds

Editor’s Note: The video above is from storm damage on March 6, 2022, in North Olmsted.

(WJW) – Several thousand people who rely on FirstEnergy for electricity are still waiting for the power to be restored Monday morning.

Powerful wind gusts on Sunday knocked out power to people across Northeast Ohio.

Most of the outages are in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

One of the biggest outages is in Akron off Opportunity Parkway, where 1500 people are affected.

Another big issue is off Frank Blvd. and White Pond Dr., also in Akron.

It’s affecting about 500 homes and businesses.

Restoration time is estimated to be between 10 and 11 Monday morning.

The cause has not been determined.

In Cuyahoga county, there are also a few areas seeing a lot of outages.

An outage near Ivanhoe and W. Belvoir Blvd. is affecting about 1500 people.

The cause is listed as equipment damage. It’s supposed to be repaired by 9:30 a.m.

There’s also a big outage at Union and E 78th St. and Union at E. 142nd St. and several other neighborhoods.

All power is expected to be restored later this morning.

You can check outages and restoration times here.