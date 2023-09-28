[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — City police arrested three teens believed to have destroyed Halloween decorations around the city over the last week.

Police have identified three boys, two of them age 15 and another age 13, but aren’t yet sure which of the multiple instances of vandalism recently reported around the city they’re responsible for.

“These juveniles are not necessarily responsible for each of these specific incidents, as we are still trying to piece everything together, but these three juveniles are responsible for multiple difference incidents,” wrote Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak.

Officers took reports on seven separate incidents, all in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Sept. 27:

In the 4900 block of Yorkshire Road, three suspects busted the caller’s pumpkins just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to the police call log. “There are many pumpkin casualties,” it reads.

In the 7000 block of Wolf Avenue, suspects slashed decorations and smashed lights just before 4 a.m. that day. The home’s surveillance cameras didn’t catch the damaging.

In the 7600 block of Marlborough Avenue, the mischief was caught on camera just after 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the log. The homeowner told police three suspects wearing hoodies “ripped all inflatables out of the ground then shredded the blowups by ripping them in half,” then started kicking their lights. The decorations were valued at more than $400.

“My 3-year-old is devastated,” Jenn Pivonka of Marlborough Avenue previously told FOX 8 News. “Every little friend that she hugged in the morning and waved to at night is just gone.”

Residents along Maplecrest, Theota, Bradley and Tuxedo avenues also called in to document destroyed decorations at their homes, records show.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to Cuyahoga County juvenile prosecutors for review, Ciryak wrote.