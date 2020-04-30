Many Northeast Ohio pools unlikely to open this summer due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Your fun in the sun this summer likely will not include a slippery slide.

“It’s a tough decision, but it is really the only option we have at this point,” said Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem.

On Wednesday, the city of Berea announced that the popular city pool would not open this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of our decisions at this point have two issues, one is public safety and the other is financial,” Kleem said.

Even if the president and governor lift restrictions on swimming pools, the Berea City Pool and its doors will remain closed.

“I think a lot of people will still stay home on their own and not come to swimming pools and public places and the loss of revenue is projected to be significant,” Kleem said.

Other cities like Middleburg Heights have had discussions on what to do with their city pool, but a decision has not been made.

“We are waiting on the final decision regarding recreational facilities and pools from the state and health officials,” Mayor Matthew Castelli said in a statement to FOX 8. “We will make our decisions accordingly based on those guidelines.”

In Medina, a final decision has not been reached on what to do with their city pool and two splash pads. Mayor Dennis Hanwell says they won’t open on time, if they open at all.

“Right now, they will not open in May, not open in June, if something changes between now and the middle of June and it is okay to open them in July or open them in August, we’ll do our best to get those open,” Hanwell said.

The city of Parma tells FOX 8 they are in a holding pattern and waiting for direction from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine before making a decision on whether or not to open their city pools.

It’s one more sign that summer 2020 will be anything but normal.