Many fans without cable not able to catch Cleveland Indians games this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – As the Indians kicked off their season, fans who have ditched cable were left frustrated they couldn’t stream the game.

Bally Sports Great Lakes this week replaced SportsTime Ohio as the team’s regional sports network that broadcasts games.

While cable subscribers who previously had SportsTime Ohio can still watch games on television or through the Bally Sports app that is expected to launch soon, many cord cutters are left in the dark.

Bally Sports’ owner, Sinclair, has not reached agreements with Dish or streaming services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Fox Sports Ohio, which carries Cavs games, re-launched as Bally Sports Ohio this week.

It comes as more Americans move away from expensive cable and satellite packages.

The research firm eMarketer estimated that 6 million U.S. households cut the cord in 2020. That number is only expected to grow as people switch to a variety of streaming options.

Bally Sports Great Lakes is carrying nearly all of this season’s Indians games so, for now, affected fans will only be able to see the Indians in person at Progressive Field or by changing their TV provider.

Two games this season, including Monday’s home opener, will air on local broadcast channels. A handful of other games are scheduled to be broadcast on national cable sports networks.