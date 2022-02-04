Many Akron residents waiting for plows, trapped on city streets after winter storm

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Many residents of Akron were impatiently waiting for plows on Friday, trapped on city streets coated with ice over which fell a mountain of snow.

The conditions were still bad enough that schools and even the Akron Zoo were closed.

City Service Director Jim Hall tells FOX 8 News that every available plow had been out prioritizing their first tier roads, those main arteries through the city where most of the traffic flows.

Hall believes those primary roads were cleared by 6 a.m., but because of the amount of snow and the weight of it, the city was running trucks in tandem on those roads side by side so that they were not pushing huge mounds into a lane where traffic would run into it.

Having several trucks working side by side made the job on the primary streets more time consuming, but Hall believes the secondary streets were mostly cleared around noon, allowing the plows to start working on residential streets where people have been anxious to see a plow.

On Ada Drive, Akaylia McClellan was stuck a short way from her home for the second time in two weeks.

“They should have plowed the streets because they plow other streets all the time. They should have plowed ours. Ours is always the last one to get plowed and we can’t go to work or do anything. We have to call off and we don’t get paid,” said McClellan, who had others trying in vain to push and dig her out of the street.

Linda Grimm, who has lived on the street for 35 years, said the scene there on Friday was not unusual.

“We’re always like this, cars stuck here all the time,” said Grimm.

The city had also imposed a parking ban in advance of the storm, hoping to help the plows better clear city streets.

On Friday, Hall said cars were being towed.

“Unfortunately, we have had to tow quite a few vehicles and if there are vehicles in the way, we can’t plow around them and if somebody leaves their vehicle in the middle of the street, we will tow those,” said Hall.

He vowed that plows were going to get to every city street.

“We are going to keep after this until we are absolutely complete. We are not going to stop, we are not going to take a break for the weekend or take a few hours off. We are going to go after this until it is complete. We will get there.” said Hall.