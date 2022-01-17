Many Akron-area residents shovel driveways only to get stuck on their streets

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The season’s first dramatic snowfall left neighborhoods buried in snow and plow truck operators struggling to keep up with demand.

The city of Akron says it had 55 trucks and crews spread out across the city, concentrating first on primary roads before clearing secondary streets.

Many of the residential streets were waiting after mid-day to see a plow, with people like Josh and Jules Bogan attempting to push their van out of the snow on the street where they live.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot of the roads are shoveled. It doesn’t seem like they hit a lot of the roads. A lot of the roads are just flattened out by the tire tracks, but it doesn’t seem like they did a lot of snow plowing,” said Josh.

Many of the residents were out shoveling their driveways only to get stuck in their streets.

“It’s about the street. There’s a lot of snow piled up so we can’t get out and then, like, my car keeps on slipping so it’s not really coming out,” said Alex Terrones, of Akron.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said it had 45 trucks out clearing and treating highways in Summit and Stark counties.

Fourteen or more inches of snow was common across those counties. In northern Summit County, however, Interstate 77 was slick and snow-covered Monday morning.

Copley police were responding to numerous calls of cars that were stuck in snow after their drivers lost control.

Tractor trailer trucks were also off the road in the Copley/Fairlawn area, their drivers losing control on unplowed or untreated on-ramps.

ODOT District 4 spokesman Justin Chesnic said the trucks were out treating the roads in preparation for the storm, but the snow was falling as fast as two inches an hour, faster than the plows could clear it.

Akron promised residents trucks were going to get to the third-tier residential streets as soon as the secondary roads were cleared.

The city of Canton was sending its trucks to clear secondary and residential streets before returning to the primary roads.

On Monday afternoon, level-one snow emergencies remained across the areas as well as parking bans with local city officials begging drivers not to go anywhere unless necessary to give plow drivers the chance to do their jobs.

Larry Henderson, of Akron, was among the truck drivers whose rig was stuck in the snow during the overnight storm.

On Monday, he was out in his pick-up truck helping others whose vehicles were getting stuck in the snow.

In spite of all of the challenges, Henderson said he understood that the amount of snow was just overwhelming for plow drivers.

“You know what it was, it just came down so fast that it took ODOT a little time to get caught up because it kept coming down and they kept plowing and it kept coming down.” said Henderson.