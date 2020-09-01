Mansfield student arrested for punching school principal in the face 10 times

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – A 16-year-old student in Mansfield is in custody Tuesday.

He was taken into custody at Madison High School Monday after he assaulted the school principal, according to a police report.

The student’s teacher had called the principal about the teen acting inappropriately.

When the principal came to speak to him, the student tried to leave, according to the report.

That’s when the student punched the principal in the face 10 times, according to witness statements.

When deputies arrived on scene, the principal’s face was swollen and he had a black eye and injuries behind his ear.

It took several adults to get the teen handcuffed and in the deputy’s cruiser.

During the booking process, reports say the teen was violent and tried to bite several deputies and threatened law enforcement.

The student is in the Richland County Juvenile Detention Center.

