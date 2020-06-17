Mansfield police work to identify suspects in drive-by shooting; 71-year-old woman critical

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are working to identify suspects in a drive-by shooting that severely injured a 71-year-old woman.

Wednesday morning, police said they are still working to sort out the events of the shooting.

Three people were shot on Louise Ave. around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Police initially said the shots came from a dark-colored vehicle but now say they’ve received conflicting accounts of what happened.

“At this point in the investigation, we are not certain the dark-colored vehicle mentioned in the early news release and from the preliminary investigation or any vehicle is involved but it remains a possibility,” Captain Shari Robertson told FOX 8.

Robertson did say they do not believe it is related to the shooting in Akron that claimed the life of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford Sunday.

The 71-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two other victims, ages 22 and 16, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

If you have information call Mansfield Major Crimes Detective Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766 or Detective Larry Butler at 419-755-9791.

