MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are warning local residents of a possible phone scam that is impersonating a police officer in the area.

According to a press release front the Mansfield Police Department, the department received dozens of complaints Thursday from residents in Mansfield and in the Columbus area who said they received calls from a “Lieutenant or Captain Chad Brubaker.”

According to the release, the caller is asking for a credit card number because the person called did not show up for court as ordered by a subpoena.

“Although the division does have a Captain Chad Brubaker on staff, these phone calls were not made by him,” the release said.

If you receive a call like this, police ask that you do not respond.

These calls are currently under investigation.

If you have any information relating to this, call Lt. Robert Skropits at 419-755-9755.