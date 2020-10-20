Mansfield police suspend officer seen on video dragging teen

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mansfield Division of Police is suspending an officer who was captured on video dragging a teenager.

The incident happened on October 12 at 501 W. 4th St.

The video was taken by witnesses at the scene.

According to the police investigation of the incident, Officer Jordan Moore dragged a minor for several feet while the teen was handcuffed.

In a press release, Chief of Police Keith Porch says the teen was not given a warning to comply and was not resisting arrest.

Chief Porch says Officer Moore violated police department rules regarding the treatment of persons in custody.

“There was no immediate need or emergency for Officer Moore to take the action of dragging his arrestee,” the statement from Chief Porch says.

Officer Moore was placed on leave October 17.

His suspension is for 60 days.

The suspension begins Tuesday, October 20, and will be in effect through January 11, 2021.

The officer will also be required to undergo additional training, the chief says.

Police have not said what charges the teen is facing or why he was put in handcuffs.

At the time of the incident, police were arresting an adult male who was resisting arrest, police say.

The officers involved in that arrest are not facing disciplinary action.