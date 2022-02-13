Mansfield police searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A manhunt is underway for someone police say is armed and dangerous.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, an officer found 22-year-old Tyler Morley in front of a house at 228 Clairmont Ave in Mansfield and attempted an arrest because he has an active warrant for domestic violence, according to a release from police.

Police say a struggle began when Morley then showed a handgun. When the officer took cover, he said he heard a gunshot as Morley fled into the home.

Officers were able to get other people out of the home, then after trying for several hours to communicate with Morley, the ASORT team introduced chemical agents into the residence. They searched the home and found no one else inside, police say.

Detectives from the Mansfield Police Department are executing a search warrant on the residence and charges will be forthcoming pending review by the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office in addition to the outstanding domestic violence warrant.

If you come into contact with Tyler Morley, please call local police immediately.