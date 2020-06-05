Mansfield police say man arrested, accused of making ‘threats of rioting’ on social media

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Mansfield Police Department on Friday made an arrest in the investigation into social media posts “referring to threats of rioting and destructive activity.”

Police said investigators were able to identify the person who they said made the posts.

Jaywuan Peavy, 19, a local resident, was taken into custody and put behind bars on the following charges: inducing panic, attempting to riot, inciting to violence, and possession of marijuana.

Mansfield police wrote on Facebook, “Also, information has been circulating on social media from other sources stating that ANTIFA is to be in Mansfield on this date. However, the Mansfield Division of Police has NO credible intelligence stating this as a fact. Hopefully, with the arrest of the person responsible for making the posts referred to in our earlier News Release, this will help to mitigate any future and potential riotous and/or destructive activity. However, the Mansfield Division of

Police is actively monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions.”

Protests, many of them peaceful, have been held across the country and here in Northeast Ohio following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck. That officer and three others have been charged in Floyd’s death.

