Mansfield police respond to three separate shootings overnight, suspects wanted

*Watch our report above on police investigating fatal shooting of teen.*

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police are investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight on Saturday.

According to the department, officers responded to the American Legion on Harmon Avenue around 1:05 a.m. for an injury crash. Upon arrival, they found a chaotic scene in the parking lot with multiple cars damaged and several people hurt.

A woman was also found laying on the ground. She had been run over by a vehicle and had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers learned there had been a shooting and the woman was run over while patrons were trying to escape. A man was reportedly also shot during the incident.

No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened at Sami’s Bar located on Wayne Street around the same time. Police said a man started firing shots, forcing people to run for cover.

The suspect in that case has not been found.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers were called over to the 500 block of West 4th Street after a home and the vehicle in the driveway had been struck by gunfire.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on scene.

“All of these incidents are open and it is unknown at this time if they are connected.

These investigations are in the preliminary stages and there is no additional information to release at this time. The Division is thankful for assistance received from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office during these incidents,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Police said there were a lot of people at the Harmon Avenue and Wayne Street locations when the shootings happened and are asking those individuals who may have helpful information to give them a call.

“It is imperative that when these types of incidents occur, that the community helps in identifying those responsible for these violent acts.”

The Mansfield Division of Police can be reached at 419-755-9724.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: