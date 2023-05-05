MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A Mansfield police officer responding to a burglary accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Officer Charles Hamilton was approaching the scene of a reported burglary along Lind Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Friday, according to a news release from Chief Kevin Porch.

Hamilton drew his service weapon, which accidentally discharged, striking him in the leg.

Three other officers gave first aid until Mansfield Fire EMS arrived. Hamilton was taken to an emergency department with non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been with the city police department since 2013.