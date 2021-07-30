Mansfield police: Man dies in hospital after officer-involved shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The man shot in an officer-involved shooting in Manfield Thursday afternoon has died, police say.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call at 300 Wood Street about a 911 hang-up call, according to a release from the Mansfield Police Department.

When officers got there, they say they heard someone yelling for help.

When they approached the apartment, police say they found a man with a knife. Officers immediately began giving verbal commands for the suspect to drop the knife and the suspect refused, according to the release.

The suspect went towards the apartment window when an officer attempted to use a taser, which had no effect, police say.

Officers say they then shot at the suspect, still holding a knife, as he was coming back into the apartment through the broken window.

Officers forced their way into the apartment as the suspect again confronted the officers with a knife. The officers fired their weapons and hit the suspect, according to the release.

Both the suspect and a 31-year-old stabbing victim were taken to the hospital.

Mansfield Assistant Police Chief Jason Bammann confirmed Friday morning that the suspect died in the hospital Thursday evening. Their identity hasn’t been released.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave per division policy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.