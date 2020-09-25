Mansfield police looking for missing man with dementia

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Mansfield are looking for a man last seen this morning.

Police say Larry Lehman, 78, suffers from dementia and has diabetes.

Mr. Lehman left his home at around 10:23 a.m. and has not returned. The vehicle involved is a white 2015 Toyota Highlander with OH plate number GPT5288.

He is described as 5’10,” and 150 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

Call 911 if you see Mr. Lehman or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

