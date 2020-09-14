Mansfield police looking for missing man with dementia last seen leaving library

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Mansfield are looking for a missing man last seen Monday afternoon.

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert is for Douglas Kopcial, 70. Police said there is concern due to Kopcial suffering from dementia and they said he also has a hearing impairment.

Kopcial was last seen at around 1:55 p.m. today as he walked away from the Mansfield/Richland Public Library. He has not returned home.

Kopcial is described as 5’10” and about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with “OSU” embroidered on it, black jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Please call 911 if you see him. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Related video, below: The search for a missing 15-year-old girl in Cleveland.

READ THE LATEST HEADLINES, BELOW: