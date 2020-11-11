Mansfield police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
On the department’s Facebook page, Cody Kilgore is described as a “missing/runaway juvenile.”
Police say Kilgore was last seen on Nov. 8 in Mansfield and had a 2001 Ford Taurus with license plate JCN7951.
The missing teen is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 165 pounds; he has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Mansfield Division of Police at (419) 522-1234.
