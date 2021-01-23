Mansfield police investigating morning shootings that injured 2

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Two separate shooting incidents occurred in Mansfield Saturday morning, police report.

Emergency responders were first called to the 100 block of Buckeye Avenue around 6:15 a.m., after a 26-year-old woman was reportedly shot, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but her injuries were considered non-life threatening, police said.

Then “shots fired” were reported at the 100 block of South Adams Street around 10:54 a.m. When officer arrived, they reportedly found “evidence of a shooting.” A 19-year-old male victim, who was reportedly involved in the incident, arrived at a nearby hospital around that time, police said. The teen is reportedly currently being treated.

It is still unclear if the crimes are connected, but major crimes detectives are now investigating.

Those with information regarding the incidents are asked to call police at either 419-755-9470 or 419-755-9730.