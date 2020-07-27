Mansfield Police investigating attempted abduction of 16-year-old girl

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police say there was an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl at the Clearfork Marina and Campground in Mansfield today.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 p.m. after the incident occurred. The teenager told them she was taking photos in a picnic area when a man she didn’t know came up to her. The man reportedly told her she “was beautiful” and then pushed his body up against her and grabbed her.

The girl was able to run away from the man and immediately called police.

It is now known where the man went, but he was no longer at the marina when police arrived.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 419-755-9724. The investigation is ongoing.

Find the whole police report below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: