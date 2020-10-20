Mansfield police investigate drive-by shooting that sent several people to the hospital

*Watch the story in the video player above to see the arrest of a teenager that lead to a Mansfield police officer being placed on leave

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating a drive-by shooting Monday night that sent “approximately” five people to the hospital.

According to a post on Facebook, officers were called to Sturges Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, they found approximately five people who had been shot in a drive-by shooting.

The victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries, police said. None of their identities were released.

Police said the suspect or suspects remain “at large.”

Investigators did not have any vehicle information or a motive for the shooting, the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield police at (419) 755-9724.

