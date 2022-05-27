MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man who was reported missing was found shot to death in Mansfield Friday morning.

According to Mansfield Division of Police, officers were called to the 300 block of Jennings Avenue just after 7 a.m. for a “man down.”

When they got there, officers found the victim, 19-year-old Joseph Andrews Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they found a firearm near the body as well as other signs of a shooting.

Andrews had been reported missing by family members earlier in the morning, police say.

Before Andrews was reported missing, investigators say a vehicle, which matches the description of the one the victim was known to drive, was found engulfed in flames at North Lake Park around 12:44 a.m.

Detectives are working to figure out who the vehicle belonged to, but fire damage has delayed the investigation.

They’re also investigating what led to the shooting and trying to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the arson should call Major Crimes Detective Richard Clapp at (419) 755-9470 or Major Crimes at (419) 755-9724.

This was the city’s fourth homicide this year.