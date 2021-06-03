Mansfield police: Intruder stabs elderly woman more than 30 times while in her bed

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– The Mansfield Police Department is investigating after a woman in her 70s was stabbed Thursday morning.

The victim was in bed at her apartment on Brookfield Drive when a male broke in and stabbed her. Police said she was stabbed more than 30 times.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Mansfield police said it appears this was a random attack. The woman told officers she believed she heard another person inside her apartment during the attack.

Investigators are going door to door to see if anyone has any information on the suspect.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Det. Dave Scheurer at 419-755-9748.