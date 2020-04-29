Mansfield police arrest two in appalling abuse of 7-year-old

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– Two suspects were arrested for the abuse of a 7-year-old child.

Mansfield police said a relative reported the victim’s suspicious and appalling injuries on April 25. The investigation led officers to a home on East 1st Street, where they identified two suspects.

Tosha Martin-Henning, 26, and Joshua Henning, 30, were charged with felonious assault and taken to the Richland County Jail. Joshua Henning was already on probation for domestic violence in a different case, police said.

The 7-year-old was left in the care of hospital staff for further treatment. Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson called it one of the worst child abuse cases she’s seen, and credited detectives and patrol officers for quickly making the arrests.

Anyone with additional information on the case should call Major Crimes Det. Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766 or Det. J. Mark Perry at 419-755-9730.