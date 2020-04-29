1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: April 29, 2020 Ohio Primary Election Results Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine outlines plans for post-coronavirus shutdown Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Mansfield police arrest two in appalling abuse of 7-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joshua Henning and Tosha Martin-Henning

Joshua Henning and Tosha Martin-Henning (Photos courtesy: Mansfield police)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– Two suspects were arrested for the abuse of a 7-year-old child.

Mansfield police said a relative reported the victim’s suspicious and appalling injuries on April 25. The investigation led officers to a home on East 1st Street, where they identified two suspects.

Tosha Martin-Henning, 26, and Joshua Henning, 30, were charged with felonious assault and taken to the Richland County Jail. Joshua Henning was already on probation for domestic violence in a different case, police said.

The 7-year-old was left in the care of hospital staff for further treatment. Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson called it one of the worst child abuse cases she’s seen, and credited detectives and patrol officers for quickly making the arrests.

Anyone with additional information on the case should call Major Crimes Det. Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766 or Det. J. Mark Perry at 419-755-9730.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral