MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police are searching for suspects they say are wanted in connection with the shooting of four people. The shooting left one person dead, police said.

Police say they responded to Blymyer Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday regarding the sound of gunshots.

Officers arrived and said they found four gunshot victims outside of a home. One victim was deceased. The other three victims made their way to a local hospital. The suspects had fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the suspects in this

homicide,” said Lt. Robert Skropits.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.