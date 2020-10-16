Mansfield officer on leave after video showed him dragging teenager during arrest

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mansfield Division of Police has placed an officer on leave following a video of a controversial arrest.

Officer Jordan Moore was involved in an arrest that was captured on video Monday.

According to a police report, officers were arresting a 37-year-old man on charges of menacing, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

The report says during that arrest a teenager approached the police cruiser as officers told him to stay on the side of the street.

Cell phone video shows a police officer grabbing the 17-year-old from behind and taking him to the ground.

The video shows the officer then drag the teen toward the cruiser.

Several witnesses are heard in the video yelling, “He’s a minor.”

An officer then approached the witness recording the incident and told him that he had to give up his phone as evidence in the investigation.

The witness told the officer that he was a juvenile and that he needed to contact his mother.

An officer responded, “That’s not how it works buddy.”

According to the police report, the 17-year-old was issued a summons in juvenile court and was then released into the custody of his mother.

Officer Moore has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The officer has been on the force for two years.

Mansfield police denied FOX 8’s request for an interview.

