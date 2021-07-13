Mansfield officer charged with OVI

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield Division of Police Officer Joshua Adamescu is on administrative leave.

Mansfield police say Adamescu was placed on leave Friday, July 9th, after he was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP had apparently stopped Adamescu that morning, according to a press release from Mansfield police.

He was issued a citation and was never booked in jail.

Adamescu will remain on leave pending the outcome of the case.

He’s been with Mansfield police since June of 2018.

He’s assigned to the Community Services Bureau.