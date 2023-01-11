FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WJW) — The man charged with murdering a Mansfield father of three was apprehended Tuesday, Jan. 10, in South Carolina, local officials announced.

Nathan J. Olsen, 40, of Mansfield, faces a count of aggravated murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Antonyo Powell in October at a home along Antibus Place, according to a Wednesday release from Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch.

Nathan J. Olsen (Mansfield Police Department)

Authorities on Jan. 5 obtained an arrest warrant for Olsen. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force collaborated with U.S. Marshals to arrest Olsen the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 10, along Indian Ridge Court in Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

“This arrest is a direct result of excellent work by the entire Major Crimes Section of the Mansfield Police Department and the relationship with the Division of Police and the NOVFTF,” reads the release.

According to the initial police report, gunshot detectors alerted police to the area just after 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. A concerned citizen also called in to report hearing nine gunshots. Responding officers didn’t find a victim at the scene, but later another citizen reported finding Powell shot dead near where the shooting was reported.

Olsen is currently being held on a temporary bond in the jail in Greenville County, South Carolina, records show. No further court dates have been set in Mansfield Municipal Court, records show.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

Powell, or “Wonnie” as he was known by family, “loved spending time with his children and his family. He loved having fun, playing cards, and making everyone laugh,” according to his obituary.