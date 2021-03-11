Mansfield man trying to flee police killed in crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly chase and crash.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Cass Township in Richland County.

According to a press release, the Mansfield Police Department was attempting to stop a pickup truck.

The driver was headed northbound on Plymouth Springmill Rd.

According to OSHP, the driver went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.

The car flipped.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s been identified as Randy L. Heater Jr., 37, of Mansfield.